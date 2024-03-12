Chichester stabbing: Suspect named and charged after man hospitalised
A man is in a ‘stable’ condition in hospital after a stabbing in Chichester.
Sussex Police said officers were ‘called to a disturbance’ at an address on Cory Close at 12.20am on March 7, where they discovered a 58-year-old man ‘with a stab wound’.
"He was taken to hospital, where he remains,” read a police statement on Tuesday (March 12).
"His condition is stable.
“Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester was arrested and later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm.”
Carman is due to appear before Portsmouth Crown Court on April 5 for a plea hearing.