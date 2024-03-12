Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said officers were ‘called to a disturbance’ at an address on Cory Close at 12.20am on March 7, where they discovered a 58-year-old man ‘with a stab wound’.

"He was taken to hospital, where he remains,” read a police statement on Tuesday (March 12).

"His condition is stable.

“Jane Carman, 56, of Cory Close, Chichester was arrested and later charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm.”