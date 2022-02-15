Chichester teenager charged in connection with class A drug dealing

Sussex Police

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 13) in Broadway, central Peterborough, Cambridge Constabulary have said.

He has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The boy, from Chichester, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday February 14), where he was released on court bail for his next hearing on March 4.