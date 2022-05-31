'Chickens killed and shed set on fire' in Hastings

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Choice Allotments in Blackman Avenue, Hastings have been subjected to a break-in sometime between 8pm on May 29 and 10am on May 30.

“Chickens were killed in their coup and a shed set on fire and tools stolen.”

Anyone who witnessed the event or has any relevant information is urged to call 101 quoting police reference 1219 29/05/2022.

