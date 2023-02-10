Child arrested for assault in Worthing’s Poundland

A 13-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a member of staff in Poundland in Worthing.

The incident happened at the shop on February 3. The child was arrested and has now been charged, Adur and Worthing Police said. According to police, officers were spat at when they arrested the youth.

A police spokesperson said: “Any form of assault on emergency workers is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

The individual, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed until March 9.

