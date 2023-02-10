Edit Account-Sign Out
Child arrested for assault in Worthing’s Poundland

A 13-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a member of staff in Poundland in Worthing.

By India Wentworth
18 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 5:37pm

The incident happened at the shop on February 3. The child was arrested and has now been charged, Adur and Worthing Police said. According to police, officers were spat at when they arrested the youth.

A police spokesperson said: “Any form of assault on emergency workers is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

The individual, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed until March 9.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1057 of 03/02.

