Four youths aged between 12 and 17 were arrested following a huge disturbance in Barnham last week.

Barnham residents reported disruption around the railway station last week and a large number of police officers were seen waiting across the road at Tesco Express.

Officers had been called to deal with an incident after four youths were reportedly removed from a train following a ‘disturbance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group then made it onto the tracks at Barnham and an emergency service worker was assaulted

Police tape stock image

The youngest, a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of a bladed article, a girl aged 14 was arrested on suspicion of assault, being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and another boy, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

All have been bailed while investigations into the incident continue, police have said.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Barnham at 7.51pm on 26 June to reports of a disturbance between a group of youths who were removed from a train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers quickly attended and four teenagers were arrested in connection. A 14-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault, being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting an emergency worker. A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespass and possession of a bladed article, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of trespass and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray.