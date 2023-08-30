A children’s tree house in a Bexhill park was set on fire by vandals during the night.

Rother Police said the incident happened between 2am and 3am yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 29).

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, police said: “Between 2-3am 29/08 the tree house, part of the multi-play unit in Egerton Park, Bexhill was set on fire.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious; do you have CCTV / Ring doorbell footage? If so, please contact us, quoting reference number 115 29/08/23, either online or call 101.”

A spokesperson for Rother District Council, which manages the park, said: “We are disgusted and extremely disappointed by the actions of the mindless vandals who set fire to play equipment in Egerton Park overnight on Monday.

“Apart from the effect this will have on young people and families who wish to use the playground, the repair and replacement will place additional burden on taxpayers at a time when money is already tight for many residents. Unfortunately it will take some time to replace the tree house, a much-loved and popular piece of children’s play equipment.