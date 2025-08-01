Closure order imposed on flat in East Sussex village linked to ‘persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour’

Police have secured a full closure order on a flat in a village in East Sussex linked to ‘persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour’.

Police said that the property at Hedge Parsley Crescent, Stone Cross was linked to anti-social behaviour, persistent drug use, criminal damage and disorder.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working to tackle ongoing issues at 22 Hedge Parsley Crescent and in the immediate area.

“In conjunction with partners, including Orbit Housing and Wealden District Council, police applied for a Full Closure Order under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“The application for the closure was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (25 July) and was granted in full.

“As a result, the address was closed to all people on the same day as the court hearing and will remain closed for three months.

“Anybody who fails to comply with the order could be liable for prosecution and up to six months in prison and/or fines.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Graham Bond said: “We are pleased to have put a stop to criminal activity at this address. The action taken will have a positive impact on the community.”