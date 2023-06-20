Almost £1 million worth of illegal drugs and more than £100,000 in cash was seized by police.

Danny Wilder, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after being found with a small amount of cocaine and cash, said police. He had been seen behaving suspiciously in Cloudesley Road on May 19.

A police spokesperson said: “A search of Wilder’s home in Vale Road, St Leonards, found around 10kg of cocaine and around 16kg of cannabis, plus around £30,000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The drugs are believed to have a street value of around £930,000.

Cocaine seized by police. Picture from Sussex Police

“Wilder was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and money laundering and remanded in custody.”

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Monday, June 19), he pleaded guilty to all charges, said police.

He will appear for sentencing on July 28.

Officers also searched a property in Beauford Road on May 22 and found around £98,000 in cash, said police.

Cannabis seized by police. Picture from Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police added.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “This is a significant seizure of harmful substances that would have had a hugely destructive impact on our communities, along with over £100,000 in suspected illicitly gained assets.

“Every gram of drugs seized, every criminal behind bars and every vulnerable person safeguarded makes a huge difference.

“Illegal drug supply will absolutely not be tolerated in Sussex and we will continue to work closely with our partners and other forces to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad