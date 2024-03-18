Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to a report of a collision at around 8.40am this morning (March 18) in Ifield Drive.

Police said a five-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were involved in the incident. The boy has been taken to hospital as a precaution, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a 54-year-old woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.