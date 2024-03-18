Collision in Crawley: Woman arrested after two children hit by car
A woman has been arrested after two children were hit by a car in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported.
Officers were called to a report of a collision at around 8.40am this morning (March 18) in Ifield Drive.
Police said a five-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were involved in the incident. The boy has been taken to hospital as a precaution, Sussex Police added.
Sussex Police said a 54-year-old woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 248 of 18/03.