Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Collision in Haywards Heath: 80-year-old man hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries

An 80-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 12:26pm

Police said emergency services attended the scene on the A272 Lewes Road, near the junction with Hurstwood Lane, at about 10.10am on December 19.

An 80-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, where he remains, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad

Police want anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone in the area with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Most Popular
An 80-year-old man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision with a car in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
Hide Ad

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or via 101, or email: [email protected] and quote serial 305 of 19/12.