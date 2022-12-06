Police have issued a warning to Chichester residents following an apparent surge in bike thefts in Chichester.

Officer’s are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a black, red and white Trek Alpha racing bike was stolen in Newlands lane last month between Tuesday 15 and Monday 21 November and an olive green hybrid bike was stolen from Shamrock Close — just two of a number of other bike thefts in the city.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “Recently we have seen an increase in reports of bike thefts in Chichester. Just last week we received a call to two males who had stolen a bike and were being detained in the city centre. Our officers attended and arrested both males on suspicion of theft. They were later further arrested for additional offences. They have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“We wish to thank the members of the public who stepped in prior to our arrival to apprehend these thieves. If you do see anyone acting suspiciously or attempting to steal a bike, please dial 999 straight away.

“Our key message to cyclists is to register your bike, which increases our chances of being able to return it to you in the event it is stolen and then recovered. Do your research on bike locks and ensure you purchase a strong lock. Use two quality locks, at least one of which is a D lock. Thieves are less likely to carry multiple tools, so use two different types of lock if possible.”