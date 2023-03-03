Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have appeared in court after a baby was found dead in Brighton.

The scene outside Crawley Magistrates' Court earlier

The pair appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Friday, March 3), charged with manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice. They both wore grey tracksuits and spoke only to confirm their identities.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, were arrested in Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday (February 27) after being sought by police for several weeks.

The court heard the couple, who have been in a relationship since 2015, were staying in hotels and using taxis to get around the country. No baby was with them when they were found, sparking a huge search by hundreds of officers and volunteers.

The court heard the remains of a baby were found under a plastic bag wrapped in nappies in woodland on Wednesday (March 1). The baby was found in a camp overgrown plot in the allotment, near to where the couple were arrested.

The defendants refused to answer questions when in custody throughout the search, police said.

Chair of the bench Carol Lintott said Marten and Gordon would not be granted bail and were to be remanded in custody until they appear at the Old Bailey on March 31. A case for bail will be made at a later date.