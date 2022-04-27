Convicted Crawley online child sex offender sentenced for accessing Internet

Police said Martin Turnbull, 57, unemployed, of Langley Drive, Langley Green, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (April 21), after admitting breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), imposed in 2018 after he was convicted of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

He was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he was also ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and 20 hours of rehabilitation work.

Scales of justice SUS-211215-232610001

The SHPO in 2018 had included a prohibition on his possession of devices enabling access to the Internet.

However in 2021 police received intelligence that he was accessing the Internet, and when they searched his home officers found six devices including a laptop and USB sticks which he had hidden, although there was no evidence that he had accessed indecent images of children.