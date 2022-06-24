Cordon in place at Gatwick Airport as incident unfolds

The Sussex Police Twitter account posted about the incident at 6.48pm today. The cordon is in place at the drop-off parking area at the North Terminal.

As a result of the cordon, Metro bus services MB10 and MB100 are currently unable to serve the North Terminal. The MB10 will terminate and restart service from the south terminal, while the MB10 will operate as normal, missing Gatwick North Terminal.

Sussex Police have detained a man.

An ongoing incident has been reported at Gatwick Airport

Passengers have been tweeting about their experience with the incident:

‘What a time to be stuck at Gatwick Airport with horrendous food poisoning and a potential security threat. Wish me luck,’ tweeted passenger Matt Tenant.

Passenger Rob added: ‘North Terminal is Closed. Shuttle not running Police everywhere. Good luck everyone flying from the North Terminal.’

More on this as we have it.

The news comes as easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights continued to be cancelled across the airport.