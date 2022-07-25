Councillor's bike nicked from Littlehampton's railway station

Arun district councillor Jamie Bennett (LDem, Rustington West) had his bike stolen from Littlehampton Railway Station earlier this month.

It was taken between Friday (15 July) and Monday (18 July).

This means two West Sussex councillors have had their bikes stolen in the space of a month.

Jamie Bennett's bike was stolen in Littlehampton

Back in June, Worthing Borough Council leader Beccy Cooper described how her bike had been stolen from outside a hotel during a business meeting she was attending.

Posting on social media, Mr Bennett urged anyone who sees the silver Carrera to get in touch with him as he faces a £350 bill to replace it.

Sussex Police says Carrera mountain or hybrid bikes are the most commonly stolen and thieves typically use bolt cutters to remove locks.