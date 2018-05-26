COUNTY NEWS: Police collect evidence at murder scene of young woman

Police are collecting evidence at the scene of where a young woman is thought to have been murdered.

Officers were called to a flat in Highams Hill in Gossops Green, Crawley, at 10.30pm yesterday evening, and found the body of a woman in her twenties. Click here to read what happened.

Police also discovered a 47-year-old man in the flat, and after being treated for minor injuries at the scene he was arrested under suspicion of murder.

Forensics teams and officers are still at the scene of the murder in Highams Hill in Gossops Green, Crawley. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Today, forensics teams remain at the scene collecting evidence.

People have expressed their sympathies on social media, with one individual describing the situation as 'sickening' and passing their condolences on to the victim's family.

