A couple have been jailed following an investigation by Sussex Police after a child was found to have traces of cocaine and amphetamine in their system.

According to a Sussex Police press statement, Kerry-Anne Baldry, 49, of Manners Road, Southsea, and Darren Barden, 50, of Holtye Road, East Grinstead, were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering or injury to a child.

The statement said they were sentenced on Friday, January 13, after being found guilty by a jury on Friday, November 18, following a trial.

Police said: “In 2016 a child was taken to hospital with respiratory issues while the couple were living in East Grinstead. Toxicology reports found traces of cocaine & amphetamine in the child’s system which caused significant injury to the child’s health. Baldry was sentenced to two-years-eight-months while Barden was sentenced to three-years-four-months.”

