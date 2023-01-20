According to a Sussex Police press statement, Kerry-Anne Baldry, 49, of Manners Road, Southsea, and Darren Barden, 50, of Holtye Road, East Grinstead, were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering or injury to a child.
The statement said they were sentenced on Friday, January 13, after being found guilty by a jury on Friday, November 18, following a trial.
Police said: “In 2016 a child was taken to hospital with respiratory issues while the couple were living in East Grinstead. Toxicology reports found traces of cocaine & amphetamine in the child’s system which caused significant injury to the child’s health. Baldry was sentenced to two-years-eight-months while Barden was sentenced to three-years-four-months.”
Detective Constable Michelle Hayes of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This has been a very distressing case for all involved. Both were jointly responsible for their actions. As a result of their actions the child suffered life changing injuries which will continue to impact their quality of life.”