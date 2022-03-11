Colin Botwright, 66, of Ledra Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £115 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on July 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Josh Hauss, 23, of Brighton Road, Selsey, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. He was also fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Upper Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Court news

Mark Davies, 61, of Chichester Marina, Birdham, was fined £192 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on July 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Ian Douglas, 55, of Singleton Hall, Lodge Lane, Singleton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Vytautas Lacitis, 35, of Cherrywood Court, Aldwick Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on July 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Bailey, 45, of Midhurst Road, Haslemere, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Richard Bailey, 63, of The Croft, Cocking, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Barnaby Bethell, 22, of Hillfield Road, Selsey, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Northchapel on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniele Boccardi, 32, of Oak Cottages, Critchmere Lane, Haslemere, was fined £837 and must pay £84 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in North Street, Midhurst, on July 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with eight points. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Richard Davidson, 73, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Elizabeth Faires, 22, of Central Drive, Elmer, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 10, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Desmond Fox, 54, of Little Breach, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £120 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in St Pancras, Chichester, on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, no separate penalty.

Jacob Hall, 22, of The Nurseries, Aldwick, was fined £368 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on September 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Katherine Hillier, 20, of Bury Common, Bury, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Metcalfe, 50, of Howard Avenue, West Wittering, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jason O’Shea, 30, of Newfield Road, Selsey, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without the correct licence in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, on July 9, 2021.

Joshua Rehill, 31, of Woodmancote, Emsworth, was fined £538 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on July 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

George Roythorne, 28, of Grove Road, Chichester, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Eleanor Smith, 33, of Easthampnett Caravan Park, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 16, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Matthew Watson, 29, of Tamar Way, Tangmere, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.