Richard Coates, 67, of North Pound, Walberton, was fined £150 after admitting drink-driving (205mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Tangmere on December 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Anthony Addis, 53, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £280 compensation after admitting damaging a pulse oximeter, stethoscope, blood pressure machine, glucose blood monitor and tympanic worth £280 in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to two people in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, by beating in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2020.

Louis Harris, 19, of Cotswold Road, Worthing, was fined £83 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on January 24, 2022. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an £83 fine for handling stolen goods, a £45 River Island holdall, in Chichester on October 4, 2019.

Courts

Adam Godfrey, 31, of Baileys Way, Hambrook, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting damaging a front door in West Ashling on March 19, 2021; assault in West Ashling on March 19, 2021; and resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Hambrook on March 27, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £300 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Aiden Graves, 23, of Hunston Road, Hunston, was given a 13-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Thinking Skills programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting failing to report a road accident in which three other people were injured in Cheltenham Road, Paulsgrove, on August 15, 2021. He was also given a four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Jake McEvoy, 23, of Bognor Road, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 25 hours at an attendance centre after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on December 6, 2020; failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on December 6, 2020; and harassment by stalking without fear, alarm or distress, including emails and phone calls, in Bognor Regis between February 1 and June 13, 2021. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £200 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Charles Pearce, 22, of Coopers Farm Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £230 after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Bognor Regis on October 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.