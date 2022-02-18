Timothy Baker, 46, of Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding, was fined £415 and must pay £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Steyning, on December 13, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Onke Nesi, 27, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 25, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Benjamin Pollard, 21, of Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, was fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Swanborough Place, Brighton on August 24, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (73ug/l cocaine) in Swanborough Place, Brighton, on August 24, 2021, no separate penalty.

Courts

Isaiah Amoo, 25, of Sea Road, East Preston, was fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Terminus Road, Littlehampton, on January 23, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Richard Coates, 67, of North Pound, Walberton, was fined £150 after admitting drink-driving (205mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A27 Tangmere on December 4, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Peter Carlill, 48, of Epsom Gardens, Rustington, was fined £40 and must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting causing £570 damage to a window in East Preston on September 28, 2021.

Stuart Bazeley, 52, of Sompting Road, Lancing, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.8ug/l cannabis) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on October 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jeremy Payne, 36, of Brighton Road, Shoreham, was jailed for 12 weeks after being found guilty of assault by beating in Shoreham on January 2, 2022. He was also given a restraining order.

Louis Harris, 19, of Cotswold Road, Worthing, was fined £83 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on January 24, 2022. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an £83 fine for handling stolen goods, a £45 River Island holdall, in Chichester on October 4, 2019.

Anthony Addis, 53, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £280 compensation after admitting damaging a pulse oximeter, stethoscope, blood pressure machine, glucose blood monitor and tympanic worth £280 in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay a total of £300 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress to two people in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, by beating in Ferring on July 22, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2020.

Ronnie Davies, 51, of Greenside, Helyers Green, Littlehampton, was fined £50 after admitting failing to comply with a community protection notice by entering High Street, Littlehampton, on June 1, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing a pair of shoes worth £15 to £20 from the RSPCA charity shop in Littlehampton on June 1, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing mouthwash worth £4.50 from Boots, Littlehampton, on September 20, 2021.

Steven Jalley, 55, of Loose Lane, Sompting, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of sending text and WhatsApp messages conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Sompting on April 8, 9 and 10, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was also given a restraining order.

Stuart Sparshott, 58, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by entering a property from which he was prohibited on July 5, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Christopher Payne, 38, of Shop Lane, East Lavant, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 15, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jake McEvoy, 23, of Bognor Road, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 25 hours at an attendance centre after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on December 6, 2020; failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on December 6, 2020; and harassment by stalking without fear, alarm or distress, including emails and phone calls, in Bognor Regis between February 1 and June 13, 2021. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £200 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Adam Robertson, 33, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (24ug/l cocaine) in Grassmere Close, Littlehampton, on September 2, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Grassmere Close, Littlehampton, on September 2, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (166ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Grassmere Close, Littlehampton, on September 2, 2021. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Daniel West, 35, of Greenfields, Littlehampton, was fined £350 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton, on September 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alan Clough, 55, of Sherbourne Lodge, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (124mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on December 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Artur Skliaustis, 39, of Falcon Gardens, Littlehampton, was fined £807 after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on December 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £81 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Alex Kemberey, 33, of St Peter’s Green, Upper Beeding, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £54.20 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting destroying a pillow and blanket belonging to Sussex Police in Worthing on December 1, 2021.