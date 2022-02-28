Stephen Fermer, 59, of Dawn Crescent, Upper Beeding, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of installing equipment to observe another person doing a private act, without consent, for his own sexual gratification. A sexual harm prevention order was made for five years and he must pay £128 victim surcharge, £650 costs.
Adam Oxley, 20, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on August 4, 2021.
Liam Downes, 28, of Ash Close, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on November 27, 2021, and January 23, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 23 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 83 hours.
