Christine Ablewhite, 55, of Harrow Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Elijah Allen, 25, of Orkney Court, Worthing, was fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on July 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Simon Cox, 51, of Wordsworth Road, Worthing, was fined £338 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Elliott Carter, 25, of North Lane, East Preston, was fined £440 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of using a vehicle with a tyre that did not meet the legal minimum tread depth on the A27 Arundel on July 4, 2021. He was fined £220 after being found guilty of driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel on July 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He also admitted using a vehicle with an exhaust that had been altered to increase the noise, no separate penalty.

Josh Hauss, 23, of Brighton Road, Selsey, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. He was also fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting driving over the 40mph speed limit in Upper Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Thomas Henman, 23, of Juniper Close, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ebikayi Higson, 44, of Mariner Point, Brighton Road, Shoreham, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Laura Jarvis, 51, of Anchor Close, Shoreham, was fined £269 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on July 6, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Georgia Ala Laurella, 24, of Cranleigh Road, Worthing, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on July 6, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Jade Bentley, 32, of Ashton Gardens, Rustington, was fined £51 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Coldwaltham, on July 10, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terence De Lacy, 76, of Hope Cottage, Southwick, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Lancing on June 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Katherine Hillier, 20, of Bury Common, Bury, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Lane, Halnaker, on July 11, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kieron Power, 50, of Gaisford Close, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with the solid white line road markings on the A283 Northchapel on July 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ryan Singers, 27, of Meadowview Road, Sompting, was fined £200 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Aldingbourne on July 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points. he also admitted driving with an expired substantive licence, no separate penalty.

Gary Tucknott, 42, of Thompson Grove, Littlehampton, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on July 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Kathleen Finnigan, 82, of Hills Road, Steyning, was fined £30 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £36 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on June 3, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stephen Ingle, 58, of Rope Walk, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on June 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Martin King, 51, of Windward Close, Littlehampton, was fined £153 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red traffic light in Lewes Road, Brighton, at the junction with Coldean Lane on June 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.