Katie Everson, 36, of Marlowe Road, Worthing, must pay £43.46 compensation after admitting stealing food, drink and cleaning products worth £43.46 from Spar, Heene Road, Worthing, on September 12, 2021.

Alex Daniels, 54, of Mill Lane, Worthing, was fined £300 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £660 costs, after being found guilty of driving in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on September 20, 2020. His driving licence was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Reece Daly, 19, of Highdown, Southwick, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on November 20, 2021, and January 8, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 15 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 135 hours.

Asa Kelly, 34, of Hawkins Close, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a post sentence interview on November 22, 2021, and failing to maintain contact since November 9, 2021. The order was varied to include an additional 15 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 115 hours.

Timothy Baker, 46, of Dacre Gardens, Upper Beeding, was fined £415 after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Steyning, on December 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Owen, 34, of Bramble Lane, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting driving a vehicle with an insecure load of wooden planks, making it likely to cause danger or nuisance, in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath, on July 22, 2021.

Stephen Worsley, 41, of New Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting harassment without violence by sending excessive, unwanted and unnecessary messages by way of phone calls, voicemails, emails, texts and WhatsApp messages. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Jakki Tracey, 62, of Hobard Close, Worthing, was fined £240 after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hobart Close, Worthing, on January 10, 2022. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Nathan Smith, 26, of Robinson Close, Lancing, was fined £422 after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on November 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Garth Robinson, 25, of Griffin Crescent, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of drug-driving (24ug/l cocaine, 738ug/l benzoylecgonine, 2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on August 6, 2021; and possessing a wrap of cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on August 6, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

William Tester, 34, of Selborne Road, Littlehampton, was fined £150 after admitting drug-driving (170ug/l benzolecgonine) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on September 6, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Tiffany Lethby, 32, of Chalkhill Blue Apartments, Salt Marsh Road, Shoreham, was fined £20 and must pay £14.90 compensation, £45 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing five cartons of orange juice worth £14.90 from Tesco Express, Broadwater, on August 17, 2021. She was fined £20 and must pay £8.55 compensation after admitting stealing ice lollies and Red Bull worth £8.55 from Tesco Express, Broadwater, on August 17, 2021.

Benedict Thompson, 40, of Carpenters Lodge, Markwick Mews, Worthing, was fined £150 after admitting drug-driving (255ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Arundel Road, Arundel, on October 2, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Reece Haigh, 19, of The Strand, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which injury was caused to another person in Ham Road, Worthing, on October 10, 2021; and drug-driving (9.0ug/l Delta-THC) in Ham Road, Worthing, on October 10, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Churchill, 28, of The Strand, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Norfolk Street, Worthing, on November 3, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.