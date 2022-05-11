Police said officers were alerted to the attack having taken place shortly before 3.30pm in a property in Midhurst Close and arrived to find a woman with life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service, where she remains in a serious condition.
A man – 39-year-old Abdul-Malik Neal of Midhurst Close in Crawley – was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 31.
Detective Inspector Kelly Lewis said: "This was a violent attack that left a woman fighting for her life.
"We are pleased to have a suspect remanded in custody and I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.
"We will continue to react swiftly and proactively to any reports of violence and will now look ahead to the forthcoming judicial process."
