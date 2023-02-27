Police investigating the death of a man in Crawley have made a fifth arrest – with three murder suspects released on bail.

An 18-year-old man from Crawley was stabbed in broad daylight on Malthouse Road last Monday (February 20). The teenager was pronounced dead shortly after the incident around 3.20pm

Sussex Police has revealed one week on that five teenagers have now been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail with ‘strict conditions’, as the investigation continues.

Chief inspector Ben Starns, of the Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this isolated incident, we need to ensure we gather as much evidence and intelligence as possible to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

Forensics set up a tent in East Park, Crawley after a teenager was stabbed to death

Police said an 18-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been bailed until March 30.

A 17-year-old boy from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a knife in public, has been bailed until May 22.

An 18-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail until May 16.

An 18-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until May 16.

A 19-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail until May 17.

Addressing the public, Chief inspector Starns asked: “Were you in the area around that time and did you witness any suspicious activity? Did you capture anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam? Or have you seen or overheard any conversations which you think may be relevant to our investigation? We want to hear from you.

“Tackling knife crime remains a top priority for Sussex Police. This case has proved, as if we needed reminding, that knives destroy lives. Statistically, you are far more likely to cause harm or be harmed by carrying a knife.

“It’s essential that we continue to work closely with our partners, young people and their families on awareness and education to deal robustly with offenders, and to prevent these tragic incidents from occurring in the first place.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Gateford.

A police spokesperson said: “If you are under 18, you feel threatened, unsafe or scared about becoming a victim of knife crime, you should try to talk with your parent or carer, or alternatively talk to Childline for help on 0800 1111 or go online at childline.org.uk