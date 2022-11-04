October 10:

Kevin Leyde, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of ten UK driving licences and utility bills, that were false, at Gatwick Airport on October 4. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court, in custody, for sentencing on November 7.

Glen Newcombe, 55, of Caburn Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order imposed by Crawley Magistrates Court, on October 4, by contacting a woman on October 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Scales of Justice

A 17-year-old Crawley boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of five small bags of cannabis. The offence too place at Crawley on November 6, last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a Rambo knife – in a public place at Gales Drive, Crawley, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 26, for reports to be prepared. he was released on unconditional bail.

October 12:

Ajay Fraser, 22, of The Street, Egerton Road, Guildford, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by sending texts, contacting her through social media and making phone calls. The offence took place between June 2 and June 28. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

George Bartholomew, 21, of Fountains Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Brighton Road, Crawley, on April 5, with cannabis in his blood stream. he was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Robert Pinkney, 23, of Thetford Walk, Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a scrambler motorbike on Berrymeade Walk, Crawley, on April 24, while disqualified from driving. He pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his blood stream at Crawley on April 24. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and guilty to resisting a police officer at Crawley on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 9 and released on unconditional bail.

Mohammed Hassan, 44, of Neeld Crescent, Wembley, Brent, pleaded guilty to ending an electronic message at North Terminal, Gatwick Airport, on April 27, threatening to ‘bomb the place’. The court made a community order and fined him £50.

Steven Bassindale, 23, of Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place at East Grinstead on June 15. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at East Grinstead, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until November 9, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Neil Hamlett, 62, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crawley on June 10. Sentencing was adjourned until November 2, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Steven Barnes, 49, of Church Street, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Coachmans Drive, Broadfield, Crawley, on July 28, while more than four times mover the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 147 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 225 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years.