Crawley man arrested on suspicion of ‘being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs’

Police said a 22-year-old was arrested after a warrant was conducted at a property in Abrahams Road this morning [March 27].
He remains in custody while enquiries continue, Sussex Police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police conducted a warrant at a property in Abrahams Road, Crawley, at around 9am on Wednesday morning (27 March).
“A 22-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He remains in custody at this time while enquiries are continuing.”
