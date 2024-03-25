Crawley man charged with murder after body of pensioner is discovered in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said emergency services were called to an address in St Botolph’s Road at about 6.30pm on Friday, March 22.

Sussex Police said the body of a 72-year-old local man was found. His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police can confirm that Sukhjit Bains, 46, of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, was arrested.

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Worthing, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police said he has been charged with murder, and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25 to answer the charge.

Bains was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26, Sussex Police added.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this extremely difficult time.

“Sukhjit Bains has been charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.