Crawley man charged with murder after body of pensioner is discovered in Worthing

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after the body of a pensioner was found in Worthing, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 14:06 GMT
Police said emergency services were called to an address in St Botolph’s Road at about 6.30pm on Friday, March 22.

Sussex Police said the body of a 72-year-old local man was found. His next of kin were informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Sussex Police can confirm that Sukhjit Bains, 46, of Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, was arrested.

A Crawley man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Worthing, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Eddie MitchellA Crawley man has been charged with murder after the body of a man was found in Worthing, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Police said he has been charged with murder, and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25 to answer the charge.

Bains was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26, Sussex Police added.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this extremely difficult time.

“Sukhjit Bains has been charged with murder.

"This is believed to have been an isolated incident that did not pose a wider risk to the community.

“Further witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to come forward to Sussex Police, and quote Operation Orchid.”