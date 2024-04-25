Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said emergency services were called to concerns of a man’s welfare in College Road shortly after midday.

Sussex Police said a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital. The incident is believed to be isolated, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to concerns of man’s welfare at Crawley College, College Road shortly after midday on Thursday (25 April).

“A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider public.”