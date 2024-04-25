Crawley: Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following incident at college

A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following an incident at Crawley College this afternoon [April 25], Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said emergency services were called to concerns of a man’s welfare in College Road shortly after midday.

Sussex Police said a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital. The incident is believed to be isolated, police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to concerns of man’s welfare at Crawley College, College Road shortly after midday on Thursday (25 April).

A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following an incident at Crawley College this afternoon [April 25], Sussex Police have reported.A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following an incident at Crawley College this afternoon [April 25], Sussex Police have reported.
A man has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following an incident at Crawley College this afternoon [April 25], Sussex Police have reported.

“A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider public.”

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “I can confirm our attendance and that one person has been taken to hospital.”