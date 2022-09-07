Crawley man jailed for sexually assaulting a young girl

The offences were committed against a young girl over several years, from 1990 onwards, from when the victim was a young child, into her adulthood.

Robinson was convicted at Hove Crown Court on Monday, September 5, having been convicted at a trial in April.

Her Honour judge Shani Barnes called Robinson’s series of offences a ‘campaign of rape’ that ‘represented the grossest breach of trust.’ She went onto describe the former transport driver as a ‘predator’ who enjoyed exercising power over children.

Roger Robinson, 69, of Beachy Road, Crawley

Robinson was sentenced to a 22 year prison sentence, including 18 years in prison and four on an extended-licence period.

The four years were added after the judge decided Robin passed a legal test of ‘dangerousness’ – a sentencing option reserved for only the most dangerous offenders.

It means Robinson will have to serve at least two thirds of his prison sentence – rather than the usual half – before he can be considered eligible for parole.

Judge Barnes also issued a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in order to limit Robinson’s access to children once he is released.

Detective constable Dani Flude of the West Sussex safeguarding investigations unit said: "The victim in this case went through a traumatic experience over several years, as Robinson systematically groomed and exploited her for his own sexual gratification.

"His offending continued into adulthood. We sensitively investigated this case and arrested Robinson, and it became clear that he had assaulted her on many occasions over many years, both at his home and in vehicles parked in secluded areas in the Crawley area.

"I applaud her bravery in coming forward and supporting us through a lengthy investigation, and finally giving evidence in front of a jury.

"We recognise how traumatic this experience has been and we worked with her to ensure her access to advice and support from specialist officers and independent agencies.

"This case demonstrates once again that justice can be achieved many years after offences have taken place."