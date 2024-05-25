Crawley man wanted by police
Police have today launched a manhunt for a Crawley man.
Sussex Police said on its Facebook page: “We’re searching for Matthew Cook, 34, who is wanted for shoplifting. He is believed to be in the Crawley or Horley area.
“Matthew is described as having a pale complexion and short brown hair.
“If you see Matthew, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1081 of 23/05.”