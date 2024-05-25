Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have today launched a manhunt for a Crawley man.

Sussex Police said Matthew Cook, 34, is wanted for shoplifting.

The force has put out an appeal on social media.

Sussex Police said on its Facebook page: “We’re searching for Matthew Cook, 34, who is wanted for shoplifting. He is believed to be in the Crawley or Horley area.

“Matthew is described as having a pale complexion and short brown hair.