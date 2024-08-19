Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Crawley Station car park.

Officers from Sussex Police were called to Station Way at around 7.10am on Sunday (August 18) following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.

The British Transport Police said the area was searched and a woman in her late teens was found in the car park with injuries consistent with being stabbed. She was treated by paramedics but sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wider search was launched to locate the suspect. A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remains in custody, the force said.

British Transport Police has launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Crawley Station car park. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A scene guard remains in place while police carry out a forensic examination of the scene. Due to the location, British Transport Police has now taking primacy of the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sam Blackburn, said: “Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“We are urging anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed events leading up to the woman’s death to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting 148 of 18 August.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.