Crawley murder: British Transport Police launch investigation following death of woman in station car park
Officers from Sussex Police were called to Station Way at around 7.10am on Sunday (August 18) following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.
The British Transport Police said the area was searched and a woman in her late teens was found in the car park with injuries consistent with being stabbed. She was treated by paramedics but sadly confirmed dead at the scene.
A wider search was launched to locate the suspect. A 26-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remains in custody, the force said.
A scene guard remains in place while police carry out a forensic examination of the scene. Due to the location, British Transport Police has now taking primacy of the investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer, Sam Blackburn, said: “Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.
“We are urging anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed events leading up to the woman’s death to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 quoting 148 of 18 August.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.