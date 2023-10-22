A large number of police officers were seen on a roundabout in Crawley last night (Saturday, October 21).

The Ifield Avenue roundabout was partially closed, with cones blocking the road, whilst emergency crews dealt with an incident outside the Apple Tree Centre.

Police officers were pictured at the scene around 10pm.

Explaining what happened, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a single vehicle collision on the roundabout in Ifield Avenue with the junction of Rokewood Drive, Crawley, on Saturday at 9.30pm.

“The road was closed and the driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

Police said the suspect remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Photo: Sussex World