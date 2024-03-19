Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stronger, Safer, Crawley, is a dedicated initiative in which Sussex Police work with partners in the Northgate area to tackle serious and organised crime.

As part of this operation, officers have been deployed across the Northgate ward, focusing on the High Street, The Broadway and Memorial Gardens leading to a total of 69 arrests since the start of the project.

In a recent day of action, on February 28, police who were patrolling the area made a number of arrests and stop searches.

Nearly 70 arrests have been made as part of a scheme to crack down on serious crime in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of a Class B drug. He has been released on bail. police added.

Sussex Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and later charged with a possession of a knife in a public place. He is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 21, police added.

More than 100 people were also engaged with in Queens Square to help those with any concerns or in need of any advice.

This takes the total up to 1,824 people who have been engaged with since the launch of the scheme and 49 people have been stopped and searched.

There was also a test purchase operation on February 28, in which three off licences in the town centre failed. These have been referred to the licensing team.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “The latest figures for Stronger, Safer, Crawley shows the commitment we have to introducing new schemes and following them through.

“Not only are we getting great operational results, but the fact we are able to engage with thousands of people and provide reassurance to the town is so important.

“We are keen to work with local organisations and groups to help Sussex Police and our partners in the response to serious and organised crime in Crawley.