Crime reports from Eastbourne town centre drop following beginning of 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Police.UK it says there were 297 crime reports from the town centre in July, which is the most recent month with available data, compared to 331 in December 2023. This is a drop of 34 reports (43 per cent).
In January, there were 94 reports of violence and sexual offences, 42 reports of shoplifting, 38 reports of anti-social behaviour and 123 reports of all other crime.
Inspector Sarah Taylor of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are dedicated to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne and the reports provide us with an insight into the most prevalent issues.
“We are able to target our action to address these concerns, utilising campaigns such as Project WAVE (Wellbeing and Vulnerability Engagement), with dedicated patrol vehicles aimed specifically at protecting women and girls from violence in the night-time economy.