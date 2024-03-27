Crime reports from Eastbourne town centre drop following beginning of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Police.UK it says there were 297 crime reports from the town centre in July, which is the most recent month with available data, compared to 331 in December 2023. This is a drop of 34 reports (43 per cent).

In January, there were 94 reports of violence and sexual offences, 42 reports of shoplifting, 38 reports of anti-social behaviour and 123 reports of all other crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Sarah Taylor of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are dedicated to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne and the reports provide us with an insight into the most prevalent issues.

The number of crimes reported in Eastbourne town centre have dropped since the beginning of 2024, according to new data. Picture: Sussex World