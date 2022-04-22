Crime round-up: Can you help police solve these crimes across the Chichester district?

In the latest crime bulletin, Sussex Police has appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information over the following crimes to come forward.

• Market Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 10 and Thursday 14 April a shed was burgled and two large gazebos were stolen. Serial 0967 14/04.

• Priory Lane, Chichester – On the evening of Wednesday 13 April a business premises was burgled and damage caused within. Serial 0068 17/04.

• Eartham Wood, Upwaltham – On Friday 15 April a number of vehicles were broken into at the location.

• Broad Walk, Westbourne – On the afternoon of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into and searched through. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0091 19/04.

• West Stoke Road, West Lavant – On the evening of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into. A jacket and a bag were stolen. Serial 0325 19/04.

• Woodfield Close, Tangmere – Overnight between Sunday 17 and Monday 18 April a garage was burgled and a black Kawasaki ZX6R motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0247 18/04.

• Smugglers Lane, Bosham – On Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items including a handbag were stolen. Serial 0483 21/04.

• The Avenue, Chichester – In the early hours of Tuesday 19 April there was an attempted burglary of a garage. An arrest was made by attending officers. Serial 0157 19/04.

• Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester – Between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April a residence was burgled. Serial 0921 17/04.

• Church Road, North Mundham – Overnight between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April a garage and shed have been burgled and a vehicle broken into. An electric bike and power tools were stolen. Serial 1450 18/04.

• High Street, Selsey – In the early hours of Wednesday 20 April a business premises was burgled. Several items were stolen. Serial 0115 20/04.

• Warren Side, South Harting – Overnight between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April a vehicle was broken into and an artificial electronic defibrillator was stolen. Serial 1027 14/04.

• Marley Lane, Haslemere – Overnight between Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 April a shed was burgled. Serial 1618 14/04.

• June Lane, Midhurst – In the early hours of Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled. Two bikes were stolen – a red Marin Nail Trail 7 and a grey Felt VR40. Serial 1036 15/04.

• Ashfield Road, Midhurst – On Wednesday 13 April a shed was burgled and a grey and green Canyon Nerve 8.9 mountain bike was stolen. Serial 1270 16/04.

• Valentines Lea, Northchapel – Overnight between Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April two garages were burgled. Serials 0333 & 0334 15/04.

• Bury Gate, Bury – In the early hours of Sunday 17 April a residence was burgled and tools were stolen. Serial 0458 17/04.

• London Road, Rogate – On the evening of Sunday 17 April a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including an IPad and bank cards. Serial 0545 19/04.

• Rogate Road, Liss – Overnight between Sunday 17 and Monday 18 April a vehicle was broken into and several Makita power tools were stolen. Serial 0127 20/04.