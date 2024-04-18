Criminal damage to St Leonards bus which left two injured leads to police appeal
Criminal damage to a bus in St Leonards which injured two passengers on board has lead to an appeal for witnesses by Sussex Police.
It is reported at around 7am on April 9 a man threw a stone through at a bus, smashing the window outside London Road. The incident injured two passengers on board.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The suspect is described as having dark curly hair, stubble and was wearing a black, purple and dark blue coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and light trainers.
“If you have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 266 of 09/04.”