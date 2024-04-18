Criminal damage to St Leonards bus which left two injured leads to police appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a criminal damage incident in St Leonards.

It is reported at around 7am on April 9 a man threw a stone through at a bus, smashing the window outside London Road. The incident injured two passengers on board.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The suspect is described as having dark curly hair, stubble and was wearing a black, purple and dark blue coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and light trainers.