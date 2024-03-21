Croydon man arrested for intention to supply Class A and B drugs into East Sussex
Police said Alvin Satou-Boumpoutou, 32, was identified by the force’s Op Centurion team through a separate investigation into the supply of illegal substances in Sussex.
A warrant was conducted at his home in St James’s Road, Croydon, on November 21, where a quantity of cocaine (84 grams), cannabis (597 grams) and cash (£14,395) was discovered in addition to a taser disguised as an iPhone, police added.
Sussex Police said that all items were seized, and Satou-Boumpoutou was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession of a prohibited firearm (the taser) and possession of criminal property (the cash).
He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 8 March, where he was sentenced to three years and three months’ imprisonment.
PC Dave Oliver said: “Mobile phone analysis showed that Satou-Boumpoutou was stocking up on large quantities of illegal drugs in Croydon and travelling down to Eastbourne, where he was distributing them to the local community for profit.
“Not only is this a crime which we will not tolerate here in Sussex, it also has a knock-on effect which can include causing further harm to drug users, exploiting vulnerable people and inflicting violence upon those involved in the drugs ring.
“We will continue to work with our partners to combat County Lines drug-dealing and protect our communities.”