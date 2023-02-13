Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of three assaults in Blunts Wood, Cuckfield.

On Monday, January, 16 a teenage boy reported being assaulted by a group of youths at the junction of Blunts Wood Road and Blunts Wood Crescent at just after 3pm, police said.

Shortly afterwards, between 3.10pm and 3.23pm, another teenage boy also reported being assaulted by a group of youths, Sussex Police added.

Meanwhile, a boy reported being assaulted during an attempted robbery between 3pm and 3.30pm, police reported.

Sussex Police said officers were also alerted on the same day to a group of youths causing damage to cars in Bolnore Road and Wealden Way.

They are now trying to establish whether the incidents are linked and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Jenny Balmont said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses to these incidents and from anyone who has any ring doorbell or dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.

“We would also like to reassure parents and residents that we have increased patrols in the area and a thorough investigation is underway.”