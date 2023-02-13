Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cuckfield assaults: Two teenage boys assaulted by group of youths and one boy assaulted during attempted robbery in Blunts Wood

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of three assaults in Blunts Wood, Cuckfield.

By Matt Pole
53 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:51pm

On Monday, January, 16 a teenage boy reported being assaulted by a group of youths at the junction of Blunts Wood Road and Blunts Wood Crescent at just after 3pm, police said.

Shortly afterwards, between 3.10pm and 3.23pm, another teenage boy also reported being assaulted by a group of youths, Sussex Police added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a boy reported being assaulted during an attempted robbery between 3pm and 3.30pm, police reported.

Most Popular
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of three assaults in Blunts Wood, Cuckfield

Sussex Police said officers were also alerted on the same day to a group of youths causing damage to cars in Bolnore Road and Wealden Way.

They are now trying to establish whether the incidents are linked and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jenny Balmont said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses to these incidents and from anyone who has any ring doorbell or dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.

“We would also like to reassure parents and residents that we have increased patrols in the area and a thorough investigation is underway.”

Report online or call 101, quoting serial 622 of 16/01.