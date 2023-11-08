'Dangerous driver' sentenced after colliding with pedestrian while fleeing police in Sussex

A ‘dangerous driver’ has been given a prison sentence after colliding with a pedestrian while fleeing police in Brighton.

Abdul Shabir, an unemployed 27-year-old, of Crown Road, Portslade, has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of a class B drug, police said.

He admitted the charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 13, and on October 6 he appeared for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court.

Police have confirmed that Shabir was sentenced to one year in prison, was disqualified from driving for two and a half years, and was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and a £156 surcharge.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Abdul Shabir had been spoken to by Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) for parking illegally in Western Road but refused to stop and give his details.

“The PCSOs could smell cannabis from the VW Golf, but Shabir drove away westbound past Waitrose and turned into Montpelier Road.

“He paid no regard for other road users and went through a red light during the incident at 1.30pm on December 4, 2021.

“Shabir collided with a pedestrian, but did not stop. He drove on the wrong side of the road to get away, despite his windscreen being smashed.

“The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man from Littlehampton, described being swept off his feet and over the bonnet of the car. He was left shaken and was taken to hospital where he was later discharged. He later required further medical treatment.

“Shabir tried to flee down Temple Gardens, but was intercepted. After a stand-off, he ran back up Montpelier Road on foot and deposited a carrier bag containing drugs in a bin which was witnessed by an officer.

“The officer parked his vehicle next to the bin and pursued Shabir on foot up the hill in Montpelier Road, where Shabir was detained nearby.”

After the case, Crime Investigator Lisa Moffat said: “Shabir was reckless and showed no regard for other road users. It is shocking that despite knocking over a pedestrian he carried on in a bid to evade police.

“He tried to throw away a plastic bag containing a small amount of cannabis, but this was seized and linked to him through his DNA.