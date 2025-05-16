Dangerous driver who caused death of ‘legend’ grandfather in Sussex sentenced

A dangerous driver who caused the death of a motorcyclist has been sentenced, police have said.

Sussex Police said Simon Cheeseman, 43, failed to see rider Martin Lyons, 66, from Billingshurst, on the A29 at Slinfold.

The force said he turned across the path of Mr Lyons, who had no time to react.

Sussex Police said Mr Lyons was wearing high visibility clothing and had his light illuminated, but Cheeseman failed to see him.

Martin Lyons was described as a 'pillar of the family' who was married to wife Linda for 41 years, and was a doting grandfather to Austin and Warren (pictured). Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Cheeseman, formerly a land surveyor of Foxholes, Rudgwick, was arrested, and later admitted a charge of causing death by careless driving.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 15, he was disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to complete 260 hours of unpaid work as part of a one-year suspended prison sentence.

The court was told how the incident happened shortly before 7.10am on October 17, 2023 on the A29 at Slinfold.

Sussex Police said Cheeseman was en-route to the gym at Slinfold Golf Club while driving a Volkswagen Caddy.

The force said he told officers at the scene that he had not seen Mr Lyons, who was riding a Honda motorcycle, and claimed that the rider must not have had lights illuminated.

But a thorough investigation by Sussex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit showed that Mr Lyons was riding with his lights illuminated and he was also wearing high-visibility clothing.

Upon sentencing, His Honour Judge Martin Huseyin stated: “It was clear that Martin was a very good man.

“There was no question of any sort about the riding of Mr Lyons, who was riding in a perfectly competent and sensible way.”

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Lyons’ family described him as a careful rider, who taught his children Calvin and Katherine how to be safe on the roads.

“He wanted us to be fully responsible drivers, like him,” they said.

He was described as a “pillar of the family” who was married to wife Linda for 41 years, and was a doting grandfather to Austin and Warren.

They said: “Martin had lots of friends, not Facebook friends, actual friends. Friends of all ages and from all walks of life.

"Many of these friends he knew from riding his motorbike. Martin’s passion was riding and he was a legend within the motorbiking community.

“He made hundreds, if not thousands of friends all over the UK during his 50 years spent on two wheels and was one of the most respected, safest and most careful riders anyone knew.”

They said that many friends have seen the devastating and traumatic impact on his family, and have stopped riding as a result of the fatal collision.

The collision continues to have an ongoing impact on the family, and they say the case is a reminder to all drivers that they have a responsibility to think of motorcyclists and other road users while driving.

They said: “The split second decision the driver made that morning has ruined two families’ lives. There are no winners here.

“We hope Cheeseman takes time to reflect and learn, so that if he ever drives a car again he does not put other road users at risk through his actions.

“Unfortunately, it is only these tragedies that highlight the ever-apparent responsibility that is carried by every driver.

“Taking a risk or trying to save time is not an excuse, it is on all drivers to think of others and not put other people’s lives at risk.

“Pass on the message: Think Bike!”

Detective Constable Sean Corbin from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This case highlights the deadly consequences of not looking out for motorcyclists and vulnerable road users while driving.

“It has had a lasting impact on Mr Lyons’ family, and this pain was easily avoidable had Cheeseman checked and double checked the road was clear before turning.

“He should have seen Mr Lyons riding towards him, and his poor driving has caused a fatal collision.”