Death of woman in Crawley bungalow now being treated as murder - Sussex Police arrest three men

The death of a woman in a bungalow in Crawley is now being treated as murder after a post mortem revealed that she had died as a result of serious head injuries, Sussex Police have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 17:43 BST

Police have named the woman as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez, who lived at the property in Oates Walk. Sussex Police said her body was found around 9am on Saturday (May 13).

Police said three men, aged 30, 37 and 60, all from Crawley, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Detectives have been granted further time to interview the men, all of whom remained in custody on Monday afternoon (May 15), Sussex Police added.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gladstone.

