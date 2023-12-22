Delivery van driver 'threatened with a weapon' during robbery in East Sussex

A delivery van driver was 'threatened with a weapon' during a robbery in East Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the ‘suspected robbery’ of a delivery van in Wayland Avenue, Withdean, Brighton, shortly before midday on Monday, December 18.

“The driver of a white Ford Transit van reported making a delivery before being approached by two men who threatened him with a weapon,” a police spokesperson said.

"They took the vehicle and left the area.

“Previously the vehicle had made a previous stop in Dyke Road before travelling towards Wayland Avenue via Tongdean Drive.”

Sussex Police provided a description of two suspects.

"The first suspect is described as a skinny, white man, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair,” the spokesperson said.

“He wore a brown jacket, yellow T-shirt and navy blue trousers, with a black Beanie hat with a red 3M logo.

“Meanwhile the second suspect is a white man of athletic build, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair, wearing a blue denim jacket with a white wool collar trim, a white T-shirt, light blue trousers, and wore a gold necklace.”

Witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.