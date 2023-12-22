Delivery van driver 'threatened with a weapon' during robbery in East Sussex
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the ‘suspected robbery’ of a delivery van in Wayland Avenue, Withdean, Brighton, shortly before midday on Monday, December 18.
“The driver of a white Ford Transit van reported making a delivery before being approached by two men who threatened him with a weapon,” a police spokesperson said.
"They took the vehicle and left the area.
“Previously the vehicle had made a previous stop in Dyke Road before travelling towards Wayland Avenue via Tongdean Drive.”
Sussex Police provided a description of two suspects.
"The first suspect is described as a skinny, white man, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair,” the spokesperson said.
“He wore a brown jacket, yellow T-shirt and navy blue trousers, with a black Beanie hat with a red 3M logo.
“Meanwhile the second suspect is a white man of athletic build, 5ft 8in, with short brown hair, wearing a blue denim jacket with a white wool collar trim, a white T-shirt, light blue trousers, and wore a gold necklace.”
Witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 488 of 18/12.