Despite two litter bins, dog poo still infests the Seaford beach area

I have just counted five fresh deposits on Seaford beach and the Sunken Garden, including in the flower beds, on the sunken lawn and on the surrounding grass area.

There are two litter bins on the site. On behalf of those who regularly make use of this community amenity, including many children and young people, may I invite all those who walk their animals here to clean up after them.

I appreciate that the dogs themselves cannot be held directly responsible for the irresponsible, anti-social behaviour of their so-called masters/mistresses.

Timothy Chappel

Steyne Road,

Seaford