Disqualified driver from Burgess Hill who repeatedly stole fuel from petrol station in Fontwell jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said John Ward changed vehicles and registration plates to evade being identified.
But thanks to work by officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) he was identified from CCTV footage and they were then able to arrest him.
Officers from the Chichester Response Investigation Team (RIT) continued the investigation, interviewing Ward.
Sussex Police said Ward, aged 34, was charged with 14 counts of making off without payment, and two counts of driving while disqualified.
At Lewes Crown Court on April 26 he admitted the charges and was sentenced to four months in prison.
He was also further disqualified from driving for two years, police added.
The court was told how the thefts dated between January 30, 2022, and January 24 this year.
CCTV showed Ward, unemployed of Station Road, Burgess Hill, using the petrol station and filling up different vehicles each time.
Sussex Police said he would sometimes switch registration plates on vehicles.
The estimated value of the fuel thefts was more than £1,800, police added.
Speaking after the case, investigating officer PC Darren Triggs from Chichester RIT said: “Over a two-year period Ward repeatedly helped himself to fuel.
“He was already disqualified from driving for a range of offences including dangerous driving, careless driving, and driving without insurance.
“We know that Ward’s repetitive thefts have an impact on businesses and on the public, so we were determined to identify him and arrest him.
“Following the SEU investigation he has now been sentenced.
“We are pleased that a frequent offender has been taken off our roads and off the streets.”