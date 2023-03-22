Edit Account-Sign Out
Distraction theft in Crawley: Victim has £2,000 in cash stolen after being 'followed' from bank to grocery store

Police investigating a distraction theft in Crawley have identified two women they wish to speak with who may have information which could assist their enquiries.

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT

Sussex Police said the victim is believed to have been followed from a bank to a grocery store in Haslett Avenue, where he had £2,000 in cash stolen.

It is reported to have taken place around 12.43pm on Friday, March 17, police added.

Anyone with information on the identities of the women police wish to identify is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial number 649 of 17/03.

Police investigating a distraction theft in Crawley have identified two women they wish to speak with who may have information which could assist their enquiries. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
