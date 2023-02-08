Drink-drivers from Littlehampton and Lancing arrested on Christmas Day

In December Sussex Police officers carried out patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.
They made 233 arrests, and those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.
All information from Sussex Police.
Ian Simpson (48, a security guard of Church Street, Littlehampton) was stopped by officers in Marine Drive, Rottingdean, on December 15 in a Vauxhall Corsa.
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 12, Simpson admitted drink-driving and was disqualified for 17 months, with a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Duruesh Kearns (25, social care assistant, of West End Way, Lancing) collided with a vehicle in Goldstone Road, Hove, on December 16.
He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 12 where he admitted drink-driving. He was disqualified for 17 months, with a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.
Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users. We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”