Drink-drivers from Littlehampton and Lancing arrested on Christmas Day

Here are the people who were arrested during the Christmas period for drink-driving.

By India Wentworth
2 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 6:04pm

In December Sussex Police officers carried out patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

They made 233 arrests, and those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

All information from Sussex Police.

Jerry Kuncheria crashed into parked cars in East Sussex on Christmas Day (photo from Sussex Police)

Ian Simpson (48, a security guard of Church Street, Littlehampton) was stopped by officers in Marine Drive, Rottingdean, on December 15 in a Vauxhall Corsa.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 12, Simpson admitted drink-driving and was disqualified for 17 months, with a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Duruesh Kearns (25, social care assistant, of West End Way, Lancing) collided with a vehicle in Goldstone Road, Hove, on December 16.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 12 where he admitted drink-driving. He was disqualified for 17 months, with a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users. We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”

