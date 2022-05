Sussex Roads Police said officers 'received multiple calls' about a vehicle being driven 'in a dangerous manner' this morning (Saturday, May 14).

The roads policing unit posted a picture on its Twitter page, showing a significantly damaged car tyre and wheel.

The caption read: "We stopped the vehicle and the driver was intoxicated.

Police officers 'received multiple calls' about a vehicle being driven 'in a dangerous manner'. Photo: Sussex Roads Police

"He's now sobering in custody and will be interviewed and charged later on today."