Driver in 'critical condition' and pedestrian and dog injured following serious East Sussex collision

A driver is in a ‘critical condition’ and a pedestrian and a dog have been injured following a serious collision in East Sussex, police have said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a car and a pedestrian in Freshfield Road, Brighton on Thursday (May 22).

Sussex Police said the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa, a woman, 62, from Brighton, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Her car was in collision with a Mercedes, before being in collision with the pedestrian.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured, the force added.

Sussex Police said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old man from Brighton, was walking his dogs on the pavement outside Patching Lodge when the collision happened at 5.52pm.

He, along with one of his dogs, was injured but not seriously.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 1201 of 22/5.