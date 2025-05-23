Driver in 'critical condition' and pedestrian and dog injured following serious East Sussex collision

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2025, 17:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A driver is in a ‘critical condition’ and a pedestrian and a dog have been injured following a serious collision in East Sussex, police have said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a car and a pedestrian in Freshfield Road, Brighton on Thursday (May 22).

Sussex Police said the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa, a woman, 62, from Brighton, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her car was in collision with a Mercedes, before being in collision with the pedestrian.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a car and a pedestrian in Freshfield Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of GooglePolice are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a car and a pedestrian in Freshfield Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of Google
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a car and a pedestrian in Freshfield Road, Brighton. Picture courtesy of Google

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured, the force added.

Sussex Police said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old man from Brighton, was walking his dogs on the pavement outside Patching Lodge when the collision happened at 5.52pm.

He, along with one of his dogs, was injured but not seriously.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 1201 of 22/5.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice