Driver was 'four times the legal alcohol limit' before incident near Chichester - according to police

Sussex Police were called to Chilgrove this afternoon following reports of a collision on the B2141.
Upon arrival, officers found that the driver was nearly four times the legal alcohol limit and had been driving on the rim of a wheel, according to police.
A man has since been taken into custody on suspicion on drink-driving.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the B2141 near Lavant about 3.30pm on Thursday 21 April.
Officers attended the scene, and a man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken to custody. We have no further information at this time."
Sussex Roads Police said on Twitter: "Just got called to Chilgrove to this vehicle. Passers by thought driver just had a crash however the driver was so drunk he was driving on the rim. Driver has blown 138! En route to custody and car has been recovered."